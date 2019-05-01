Nov. 15, 1925 - April 23, 2019, age 93, passed away peacefully April 23, 2019 at his home in Rosamond, Calif. He was born on November 15, 1925 near Scipio, Okla. to Ulvie and Maggie (Cummings) Epps. He attended high school in Indianola, Okla. In 1943, he joined the United States Army and served 3 years in the 66th Infantry Division (Black Panther) 263rd Regiment. After he returned from the war, he met and fell in love with Elena Estelle Slawson of McAlester, Okla. He attended meat cutter school in Toledo, Ohio and returned to McAlester, Okla., where he started a job with Safeway and joined the UFCW union.

In 1948, he took a job in Bakersfield, Calif. Shortly after, Estelle joined him and they were married on November 12, 1948. In 1950, he and Estelle started their family and had 5 children; Vicki, Gary, Steve, Mark and Scott. In 1971, the family relocated to Rosamond, Calif., after Alvin accepted a job in Lancaster, Calif. After a 35 year career, he retired in 1983. Alvin loved spending time with his family, camping and fishing. He also enjoyed golfing and traveling with family and friends. Alvin is survived by his wife Estelle Epps, sons; Gary Epps (Clarissa) of Lancaster, Calif, Steve Epps (Michelle), Mark Epps (Christian), and Scott Epps (Chellie) all of Rosamond Calif. He is also survived by a son-in- law, nieces, nephews and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Vicki (Epps) Reimers, grandson Brett Reimers, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

The Service of Remembrance for Alvin will be held May, 4, 2019 at 8:00 am at Kingdom Hall; 1034 West Ave. L, Lancaster CA. The burial will be at East Kern Cemetery, 2040 Belshaw St. Mojave, CA. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 1, 2019