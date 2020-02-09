|
Age 60, Palmdale, Calif. passed away January 20, 2020. Andy was born October 5, 1959, in Lancaster, Calif. to Ernestine Elaine Ward (Hyatt) and George Glenn Ward. Andy was an amazing man, dad, grandpa, brother and friend. He had a love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing and cactus gardening. He had a passion for baseball - Giants and football - 49ers, a huge love for music and live concerts and anything historical. He had a heart of gold always willing to help any and everyone. He was so smart, a true master of all trades. He is survived by his two daughters, Jackie Vetter (Chris), Sara Harvey (Logan), their mother, Connie Ward, his grandchildren Jesse (U.S. Navy), Dylan, Savannah & Scarlet, his brother's Randall Ward (Monica), Danny Gray (Mary), his father George Ward (Annette) and his best friend Tammy Madison. Celebration of Life will be held on February 22, 2020 at his home, 38910 30th Street East, Palmdale, California 93550 Starting at 12:00 p.m.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 9, 2020