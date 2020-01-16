|
Age 88, passed away at Antelope Valley Hospital, Lancaster Calif., January 5, 2020, from an unexpected, sudden illness. He was preceded in death by parents, son, brother and five sisters. He is survived by Judy, his wife of 56 years; son Mark Sterling; five daughters: Elizabeth Jones, Charlene Mackabee, Hazel Washington, Brenda Woodard,
Viewing; 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday January 19, 2020 at Halley Olsen Murphy Mortuary, 44831 N. Cedar Ave, Lancaster, CA 93534. Memorial Service, 11 a.m. Monday Jan. 20, 2020 at St. Stephens of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1737 E. Ave R, Palmdale CA.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020