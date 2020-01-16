Home

Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral Home
44831 N. Cedar Avenue
Lancaster, CA 93534
661-942-1139
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral Home
44831 N. Cedar Avenue
Lancaster, CA 93534
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Stephens of the Valley Lutheran Church
1737 E. Ave R
Palmdale, CA
View Map
Age 88, passed away at Antelope Valley Hospital, Lancaster Calif., January 5, 2020, from an unexpected, sudden illness. He was preceded in death by parents, son, brother and five sisters. He is survived by Judy, his wife of 56 years; son Mark Sterling; five daughters: Elizabeth Jones, Charlene Mackabee, Hazel Washington, Brenda Woodard,
Viewing; 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday January 19, 2020 at Halley Olsen Murphy Mortuary, 44831 N. Cedar Ave, Lancaster, CA 93534. Memorial Service, 11 a.m. Monday Jan. 20, 2020 at St. Stephens of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1737 E. Ave R, Palmdale CA.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
