Angie went to be with our Lord on September 27, 2020 after a long struggle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). She was born in 1936 to Gino and Mary (Calandri) Piani in Lancaster, California. Angie attended Antelope Valley High School and

Fresno State College. She taught high school in Palmdale and Visalia.

In 1958 Angie and Andy Rizzo were married and farmed alfalfa for thirty years in the Antelope Valley. They moved to Visalia in 1981 and continued farming until 2004. Angie was instrumental in the literacy organization "Read for Life," and she and Andy were active members in "Sons of Italy Visalia".

Angie was cherished by family and friends and she is greatly missed. She will be remembered as a devoted wife of 56 years, a loving mother, a loyal friend and an outstanding cook and hostess. She greeted you with a genuine smile, a warm embrace and kindness. Her faith was an integral part of who she was.

Angie is survived by her sons, David (Nicole) and Eugene (Maya), her sisters, Barbara Firsick and Alice (Grant) Smith, nephews, grandnieces, grand- nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Andy (2015) and her parents.

Service will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 25 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, CA 93010 on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions we are unable to host a reception. Masks and social distancing are required for this Mass.

Private interment will follow at Conejo Mountain Cemetery, Camarillo.

In lieu of flowers, you may honor Angie with a contribution to St. Mary Magdalen Church in Camarillo 2532 Ventura Blvd. Camarillo, CA 93010, St. Mary's as a part of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Visalia, CA 506 N. Garden St. Visalia, CA 93291 or the CLL Society Inc. P.O. Box 3197 Olathe, KS 66063.

