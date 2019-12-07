Home

Ann Marie Bushu

Ann Marie Bushu Obituary
Ann joined the heavenly choir at age 61 on Dec. 2, 2019 to pursue her love for singing hymns. She was a loving, giving wife and dancing partner to her husband Fred, and a caring and selfless mother to her 6 children and 11 grandchildren. Her life revolved around God, family, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and many friends.
She will be buried at Bakersfield National Cemetery on Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. A celebration of her life will take place between 5 and 8 p.m. afterward at the VFW Post 3000, 4342 West Ave L, Quartz Hill, CA 93536 with an inform- al catered dinner.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Dec. 7, 2019
