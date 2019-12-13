|
|
89 died December 10, at her home in Lancaster, Calif. Marie was born on June 20, 1930 in Pottsville Pennsylvania. She married Wesley J. Curtier and had four sons Wes (Gloria), Jeff (Barbara), Bob (Sandy), and Mike and one daugh- ter Ann. They moved to the Antelope Valley in 1970 where she lived for 49 years. She is survived by her 5 children, 5 grand- children, and 10 great grandchildren. Many who knew Marie considered her their mother and grandmother as she had a huge capacity to love and give of herself and touched many lives.
Her funeral service will be an Anglican Mass Service on Friday, December 20 at Joshua Memorial Park located at 808 East Lancaster Blvd followed by internment at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Care Net Women's Resource Center P.O. Box 1375 Lancaster, CA. 93584 in her memory.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019