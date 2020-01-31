|
Annabelle Linn Kloss Pond was born on Dec. 16, 1921 in Cumberland, Maryland to Henry Esplen and Merne Linn Williams Kloss, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020 in Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 37 years, William Wilson Pond, in 1999. She is survived by several first and second cousins, nieces and nephews in Md., Pa., and Mass.
Annabelle lived her early years in Pittsburgh, her junior high years in Miami Beach and she and her mother returned to Oakland, Md., where she graduated from Oakland High School. Her college education began at the University of Maryland but she withdrew at the end of World War II to travel with her mother to Southern Calif. In 1945 she transferred to USC and received her BA in 1947 after she continued her studies and received a Secondary Teaching Credential in 1950. After teaching a few years she joined her mother and traveled to Paris, earning a diploma from Sorbonne in 1955-56 and another certificate from the University Caen, France.
Upon returning home she entered graduated studies in French at USC and received her MA in Jan. 1962. She taught French, Spanish, and Latin for 30 years in the Antelope Valley Union High School District at Palmdale and AV High School, and a few years at Rosamond High School. During her time in AVUHSD she took a sabbatical leave to study Spanish at the University of Autonoma de Guadalajara in 1969. She was a member of a number of service organizations in the Valley, served as a President of the local chapter of Alliance Francaise and was particularly proud of her acceptance into the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1989. She has enjoyed being a member of the California Retired Teachers and American Association of University Women.
Annabelle left a legacy of three endowed scholarships at Antelope Valley College to help students get a quality start on their education. Having no children of her own she was passionate about helping those in need fulfill their education goals.
A Viewing will be held on Thurs., Feb. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at Joshua Memorial Chapel with Funeral Services following the next day Fri., Feb. 7, at 10:00 a.m. at Joshua Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020