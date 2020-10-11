May 29 1926 – September 1 2020

Anthony, was a wonderful man, husband, father,

grandfather and friend. He was born in Illinois and moved to California when he was 10 years old. He was an altar boy at the Catholic Church in Hollywood and Sunset Blvd, and sold newspapers on Hollywood and Sunset Blvd. He rode his bike on the Santa Monica pier. He was a handyman and worked at several lumber yards in California and Colorado. He loved to ride Harley Davidson motorcycles. He loved to fish, and feed the birds. He fixed everything! He loved to show his children and grandchildren all the places he's been.

Tony was full of love and excellent stories. He loved his family the most and helped so many people in need. He raised 18 children in total, 5 of his grandchildren, 2 of his sisters children and 11 children between him and his wife Sandra. Tony has left behind; Sandra, his wife of 48 years, children Anthony, Lisa, Monica, Jennifer, Robert, Sandy, Deborah, Donna as well as 23 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is already so greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Rest in peace Papa, you did a wonderful job. No one could ever take your place.

You were a gift from God.

We love you so much.

Love, Sandra, Cricket, Bop and Hap.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store