Born to Anna Pagliuca Suppona in Brooklyn, New York on February 9, 1920. He passed away on March 13, 2020, at his home in Littlerock, Calif, just a month after celebrating his 100th birthday. Arthur was raised at the Children's Home of the Long Island Baptist Association from the time he was four years old until he entered the Army Air Corps after having graduated from the Manhattan High School of Aviation Trades in 1939.
Arthur served as a Navigator/Radar Operator on a B-24 Liberator, operating out of Bethel, England. His plane was shot down over Germany on June 20, 1944. He was captured and held as a POW at Stalag Luft I in Barth, Germany until the camp was liberated by the Russians eleven months later.
Upon his return to the States after the war, Arthur married Augusta Jane Olsson on August 17, 1946. She preceded him in death on March 16, 2006.
The Suppona family moved to the Antelope Valley from northern California in 1956 when Arthur became employed by Convair. He later began working for NASA in 1961 as an Electronics Technician, until he retired in 1980.
He is survived by his son Roger A. Suppona (Cindy Burnam) and his daughter Lorrie J. Suppona (Richard Denning); grandchildren Cynthia Denning Rachel, Sarah Suppona Montoya (Andres Montoya) and Thomas Denning (Becka Norris). He was the very proud great-grandfather of Liliana Montoya, Vincent Rachel, Anthony Denning and Margo Rachel.
Burial will be private at the Riverside National Cemetery. A memorial is tentatively planned for April 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the morning at Chapel of the Valley Mortuary in Palmdale, CA.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 26, 2020