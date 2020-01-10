|
|
In the early morning of December 31, 2019, at Santa Anita Convalescence Hospital, our mother passed away. Born in Toronto, Canada in 1925 and lived there for 23 years where she met William John Mulholland (Bill). Bill and Edy moved to Los Angeles, California and were married July 31, 1948. Over the following 12 years she first worked as an administrative assistant and then had three children. In 1960 Edy and Bill moved their family to Palmdale, California, where Edy was employed in the insurance industry for 17 years. During this time Edy volunteered at the Antelope Valley Hospital, was active in the Palmdale Women's Club and the Optimist Club. After retirement, she volunteered with the Palmdale School District and the High Desert Medical Center in Lancaster. In September 2015, Edy moved to The Terraces at Park Marino in Pasadena, Calif.
Edy was predeceased by her husband, Bill, her sisters Josephine Mills (Bruce), Jennie Beaman (Tom) Cora Soames (Jim), June Paris, and brother Thomas Allen (Marilyn).
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Mulholland Kirk (Steve) of Ramona, Patrice Mulholland (Michael Pedroni) of San Francisco, Janny Mulholland of Altadena, grand-daughters, Gina Rosa Pedroni and Lilianna Isabella Pedroni of San Francisco, sister Joan Wallace of San Pedro.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 10, 2020