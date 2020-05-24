Born October 7, 1944 in Las Vegas, Nev, passed away May 3, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif. Barbara was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She graduated from high school and went onto cosmetology school, graduating in 1962. She moved to Antelope Valley in the 1970's where she met and married the love of her life Phillip P. Hawke. They had two children together. Momma Barb was a mom to many through out the years. She was a 4-H leader and FFA volunteer even after her children were grown. She was also a member of The Ladies Auxiliary Post 3000, The Quartz Hill Women's Club and The Blue Star Mother's. Services will be held at Halley-Olsen-Murphy, Lancaster TBD

