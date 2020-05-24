Barbara HAWKE
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born October 7, 1944 in Las Vegas, Nev, passed away May 3, 2020, in Lancaster, Calif. Barbara was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She graduated from high school and went onto cosmetology school, graduating in 1962. She moved to Antelope Valley in the 1970's where she met and married the love of her life Phillip P. Hawke. They had two children together. Momma Barb was a mom to many through out the years. She was a 4-H leader and FFA volunteer even after her children were grown. She was also a member of The Ladies Auxiliary Post 3000, The Quartz Hill Women's Club and The Blue Star Mother's. Services will be held at Halley-Olsen-Murphy, Lancaster TBD

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved