Age 82, passed away in her home in Quartz Hill California on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1936 in Bedford Indiana. She is survived by her companion, John Smith, a sister, Judith Ward of North Edwards, Calif, a brother, David L. Kimbrel of Springville, Indiana, a daughter Roberta Reichenbach of Anderson, Indiana and a daughter Christina Phillips of Clermont, Florida. Preceding her in death are her parents, North and Ula Kimbrel of Owensburg, Indiana, Joseph and Christina Brown of Quartz Hill, Calif., sister Phyllis Hagler of Quartz Hill, Calif. and daughter Judy Abbasi of Mount Shasta, Calif. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Jeana Whitman, Jody, Angela Reichenbach Ramseyer, Elizabeth Reichenbach Johnson, Michael Reichenbach, Sarah Reichenbach Coffman, Shannon Whitmer Hoesli, Kelly Whitmer Vaisey, and Ryan Whitmer. She also had 22 great grandchildren.

Barbara loved to research on the computer, play games with family, and take care of others. She loved gardening and canned the proceeds of the garden. She was hardworking and always had an opinion about everything. She was loved by friends and family and will be missed greatly. The family will hold private services in the home.