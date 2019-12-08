|
Went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2019, at the age of 89 in Lancaster, Calif. Her health failed from congestive heart failure. She was born April 30, 1930 in Lincoln, Nebraska and moved to California with her parents, Fred and Eva Harding. Barbara married Daniel Garrabrant in Southgate, Calif., on June 25, 1948 and moved to Lancaster soon after where Daniel began a long career at NASA. She earned her associate's degree at Antelope Valley College and later taught art and cake decorating. She loved participating in church activities at Lancaster Baptist Church where she and Dan are members. Barbara was President of Desert View PTA and of the NASA Woman's Group. Mom loved her Red Hatter's group and she and Dan enjoyed singing with the Happy Singers. She also enjoyed fishing and camping with her family in Bishop, Calif. Mother is cherished by her family for her commitment and participation in supporting many extra-curricular events such as graduations, recitals, robotics and numerous sporting events. She is survived by her husband of 72 years Dan, and their 3 children: Robert (late wife Linda), Fred, Deborah (Robert) Bartell, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held on December 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Lancaster Baptist Church.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Dec. 8, 2019