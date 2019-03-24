Home

Barbara STOVER
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
1949 - 2019
Barbara Jo STOVER Obituary
Reunited with her Lord and Savior on March 19th surrounded by her family. Born on May 4, 1949 in Hobart,Okla., Barbara is survived by her husband of 45 years Larry Stover; children Christine and Eliott Uribe, Melissa, Michael, Nicholas; grandchildren Joshua, Olivia, Ryan, Tori, Dayna, Kayla, Violette, and Mikey; great grandson Mason; siblings Beverly, Mike, Lindsey, Sam and Lois.

Barbara was a retired Vons checker. An amazingly talented seamstress, painter, and gardener. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

We love you Mommy and look forward to our reunion one day!

Services will be held at Joshua Memorial Chapel on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 24, 2019
