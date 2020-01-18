Home

Barbara (Melnick) Johnson

Left us peacefully at her home in Lancaster, California on January 9, 2020. She resided in the Antelope Valley area for the last 54 years.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Patrick Johnson in February of 2006. She is survived by her brother Edward C. Melnick and his lovely wife Inis M. Melnick, her niece Christine Melnick and her husband Trevor Shushkewich.
Barbara will be laid to rest with her mother Jean Melnick in the Elmwood Cemetery in Winnipeg Canada.
Vaya Con Dios Barbara
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 18, 2020
