Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, is now safe in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. She faithfully served God's will for 84 years and achieved immortality on April 26, 2019 from Lancaster, California. She is blessed with her husband Frank Brazil, 3 children, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Barbara lived in Honolulu, Hawaii from 1935 to 1946 where she witnessed the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She graduated Grossmont High School in 1952. She married Frank Brazil on June 12th, 1955 and they ventured throughout the world together.



After settling in Lancaster, California, Barbara became a horticulturist in the Agricultural Department at the Antelope Valley College. She retired in 2000.



Barbara was active in her community and served as a Girl Scouts and 4H leader. As a charter member in her church, that held services in the small chapel at Paraclete High School, to what is now known as Saint Junipero Serra Parish. She was pivotal in the church's landscape design, and served as a eucharistic minister for over 30 years. She loved attending the midnight mass on Christmas morning.



Barbara's passions were decorative landscaping, flowers, sewing, crocheting and knitting. Her creations of beautiful floral displays and biblical scenery were shared freely and enjoyed both privately and during mass.



In celebration of Barbara's love of Hawaii, tropical print attire is encouraged at her service. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Barbara's name to the Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation. Donation information can be found online or at the reception or through Amazon.com. Please join us on Friday, July 5th at 12:00 p.m. at Saint Junipero Parish, 42121 60th Street West, Lancaster, California, 93536. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 3, 2019