Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
(661) 942-8125
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Joshua Memorial Park & Mortuary
808 East Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93535
1927 - 2020
Barbara OLIVER Obituary
Born December 24, 1927 in Burbank Calif., to Wilbern and Clara Oliver, passed away January 18, 2020 in Lancaster California.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Wilbern Oliver in 1950, Clara Oliver in 1955, sons Alfonse Manfredonia in 2001, Richard Manfredonia in 2002, her step daughter Lydia "Ningy" Collins in 2009.
She is survived by her children Christina Barbosa (Noe), Ralph Berns, James Berns (Pamela) and seven grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral will be held at: Joshua Memorial Park 808 E. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster, CA 93535
Viewing will be on Jan. 30, 2020 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral will be on Jan. 31, 2020 10:00 a.m. Internment will immediately follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 13017 Lopez Canyon Rd., Sylmar, CA 91342
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 26, 2020
