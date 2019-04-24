Bobbi was born Sept. 17, 1930 in Lancaster to Hugh and Marie Griffith. She graduated from Antelope Valley High in 1948 and from UC Santa Barbara in 1952 with a degree in music. She married Dean Russell in 1952. Bobbi was a Head Start and kindergarten teacher at Quartz Hill Elementary for over 30 years. She received her master's degree from Redlands in Education in 1977. After losing her husband Dean in 1999, Bobbi married lifelong friend Gordon Clifgard in 2008 and moved to Pasadena, California. Bobbi is survived by her husband Gordon and his children, her children Lon (Kyle), Craig (Sandy) and Jan (Rob), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her sister Marge Coale.

We thank her for being our matriarch and teaching us about the importance of family – reveling in our endeavors and lending encouragement, playing cards, enjoying beverages and laughing until we laughed so hard, we laughed about the laughter. You live in each of us - we thank you and love you always.

A celebration of life will be held privately. If you wish to make a donation in her name, please consider Grace Resource Center where she volunteered for many years. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary