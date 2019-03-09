June 8, 1957 –Feb. 27, 2019



The fun-loving, good-hearted, selfless Barry Fear passed away Feb. 27 at the young age of 61 after a ruptured aorta dissection. Barry, the youngest of four children, was born in Rosamond to Robert and Donna Fear. After graduation from Rosamond High School, Barry held various construction jobs. In the 1970s, he worked for General Concrete in Van Nuys for nearly 10 years. He was at U.S. Borax in Boron for the next decade before spending a dozen years at Llano Mutual Water Co. In September 1998, Barry became a Palmdale Water District employee. At his passing, he was a PWD Field Customer Care Rep, who was eight months away from retirement. His infectious humor and kind heart made him a favorite amongst family, friends, co-workers and customers. Barry always found time to help others, often dropping off cold bottles of water to the homeless in the summers and giving biscuits to dogs on his route. He also spent 20 years as a volunteer firefighter.

He enjoyed painting, drawing, carving and classic cars. In 1978, Barry married the love of his life, Jill. He is survived by Jill Fear; father-in-law Kenneth Ramey; brothers Butch and Brian Fear; sister Jo (Ronnie) Crook; sons Marcus (Tanya) Fear and Joe Fear; godson Josh (Megan) Griswold; daughters Rosa (Anthony) Vang and Cassandra Fear; niece April (Greg) Jungers; and nephew Mike (Beth) Franks. Barry also had 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Barry will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 2-4 P.M. at Crystalaire Country Club, 15701 Boca Raton Ave., Llano, Calif. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 9, 2019