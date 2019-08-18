|
Age 79, passed away on the morning of Au- gust 3, 2019. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 31, 1940. She married Antonio Royuela on June 21, 1969, at Saint Mary's Church in Palmdale, California. Together they raised two boys, Jaime, and Antonio Jr. Beatrice devoted her time to the church and prayer groups and especially enjoyed being in the company of friends and family.
Bea leaves behind three grandchildren, Natalya, Alex, and Elizabeth.
Mass will be held on September 7, 2019, at Fr. Junipero Serra Catholic Church in Quartz Hill at 10 o'clock in the morning.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Beatrice touched are invited to attend.
"We may have lost a grandmother, but heaven has gained a princess."
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Aug. 18, 2019