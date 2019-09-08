|
Bert was born to Bert Trevil Hayman and Alice Marie Hayman in Kansas City, Kansas on March 17, 1924 and passed on August 6, 2019 in Palm- dale, California. Bert moved as a small boy with his family to California in the mid 1930's. He grew up in Downey, Calif. and graduated from Downey High in 1942. After high school he enlisted in the US Coast Guard. He served his country in the South Pacific as a landing craft operator during World War II. When the war was over Bert met and married JoAnn Ellis and raised three children, all who survive him, Babetta Casagrande of Thornton, Colorado, Bert aka Buddy (Judy) Hayman of Llano, Calif., and Patty (Gary) Rardon of Palmdale. He is also survived by his brother Donald Hayman (Delores) of Laguna Niguel, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He spent his working years as a Los Angeles County Fireman; first in Downey, Calif., and later transferring to Lancaster Fire Station #117 in 1963. He retired from station #79 in Valyermo 1976. He had many years of traveling, watching his beloved sports teams and enjoying family. His quiet humor and kind spirit will be missed. Private interment will be at the Veteran's Cemetery in Miramar. A Celebration of his life will be held in Palmdale on Sept 21 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the L. A. County Chaplin Fund, 164 South Walnut, San Dimas, CA. 91773. Attention Scott Tolcher. For more details call 661-609-1846.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 8, 2019