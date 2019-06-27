Born Sept. 15, 1930 Westfield, N.J. Passed away peacefully in her home June 24, 2019 in Lancaster, Calif. She was 88. Betty worked as a bookkeeper and cashier throughout her career from the late 1960's. Her favorite place to work was Forrest Home Center where everyone was like family. With other jobs and ventures in between, she finished her career working at Home Depot, where she retired. Married to Arthur M. Demarest and so very loved by her 7 children, Betty Jane Rubino, Charles Wuillamey, Lawerence Wuillamey, Edward Wuillamey, Robert Wuillamey, Valentine Marshall, and Candy Demarest. Also adored by her 11 grand children and 11 great grandchildren. her final wishes were to be cremated at Joshua Memorial, without any services to follow, but to remember her the way we all knew and loved her in our hearts. A special thank you to Gary and Dawn Hammon for all your help, love, generosity and support throughout the years. Also, to all the Graceful Palms Hospice Nurses who cared for her in her final weeks, Alma, Mornng, Clydette, Emilita and the Chaplin.

I'm Free; Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free I'm following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard him call I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day. To laugh, to love, to work or play. Tasks left undine must stay that way. I found that peace at the close of the day. If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, ah yes, these things I too will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow. I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full, I savored much. Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch. Perhaps my times seemed all too brief, don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me God wanted me now, He set me free. Published in The Antelope Valley Press from June 27 to June 28, 2019