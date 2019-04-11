|
87 years old, passed away April, 7, 2019 from a long illness in Lancaster, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents Ima and Curtis Clay, her brothers Bill Clay and James Elliott and sisters Iona Fetter and Sandra Fettler, her oldest son, Jimmy Mitchell, her first husband, Alvin Mitchell and second husband Lloyd Burgess. She is survived by her sister Roberta Clay-Ramey, son, Kenny Mitchell and daughters Kitty Pritt and Tawnya Markle and spouses along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She lived a long and happy life. A memorial service will be held in her honor at Halley Olson Murphy Mortuary Saturday, April 13, at 11:00 am.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019