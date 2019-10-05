|
(73) passed away quietly on Oct. 1, 2019 at her home in Palmdale Calif. With her family and loved ones at her side. Born Betty June Harris to Flavel and Dorothy (both deceased)on October 19, 1945 in Compton Calif. She had one sister, Linda (deceased). Betty lived most of her life in the Antelope Valley graduating from Antelope Valley High School. She was active for 48 years with Antelope Valley College where she worked until she retired to take an elected position on the College Board of Trustees where she proudly served for 16 years. She had various charity activities that she also held dear to include serving on the Board at the Lancaster Homeless Shelter and was a member at Lutheran Church of the Master. She is survived by her husband Thomas of 54 years, her son Todd and daughter in law Oshia, and two grandchildren, Amanda and Dylan. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers or other gifts of remembrance to donate to the cancer organization of their choosing in an effort to help cure others from the the disease that she, her parents and her sister suffered from. The family will be holding all arrangements in private at Betty's request and request respect of those wishes.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Oct. 5, 2019