was born September 13, 1934 in Kansas to Mr. F.W. and Alma Small. She passed from this world April 25, 2019. Her family moved to Lancaster, Calif. and became ranchers in the Antelope Valley area. Betty attended school there. She was

elected to be the Eastside Queen by popular vote of the area. She went on to work for the Eastside school district in the 1950's.

She married William Shropshire in 1960. To this union was born a daughter. He preceded her in death in 1998.

Betty work for the Lockheed Skunk Works from 1970-1990 a job she truly enjoyed.

She retired and they moved to Lone Grove, Okla. in 1989. While living in Lone Grove she worked for the Lone Grove Schools from 1991-2001. She truly enjoyed living in Oklahoma. Her friend always referred to it as "God's country".

In 2005 she decided to return to California to be closer to her family.

She is survived by her daughter Catherine Jobe, son-in-law Larry, grandson Bryan Jobe, granddaughter Heather Jobe Ortiz, grandson Travis Jobe; one great-granddaughter and two great- grandsons.

Also left to cherish her memory is her longtime friend who loved her dearly Theresa Burkett of Lone Grove, Okla.

Per Betty's wishes no services will be held. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 12, 2019