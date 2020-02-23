|
Bill was born in Apache Oklahoma to Fred and May Millican and moved to the Antelope Valley in 1942. He attended Esperanza and Bellview Elementary schools and graduated from Antelope Valley High School in 1949. He served in the United States Navy Amphibious Forces during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954, doing 3 overseas tours. He married Adrienne Pitt, the love of his life, in 1953, and had one son. After the Navy, he graduated from Antelope Valley College. Bill retired from the Northrop Grumman Company as a manufacturing engineering manager. He loved the Lord, golfing, watching U.S.C. football and reading history. He was predeceased by his wife Adrienne and son Jon.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law Joni, granddaughters Kelly, Brett, and Caitlin, sister Doris and numerous nephews and nieces.
A service will be held Friday Feb. 28, at Hope Chapel, 6015 West Ave J8, Lancaster, CA 93536
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 23, 2020