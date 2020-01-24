Home

Halley Olsen Murphy Funeral Home
44831 N. Cedar Avenue
Lancaster, CA 93534
661-942-1139
Bill ROOF


1962 - 2020
Bill ROOF Obituary
May 28, 1962 - January 19, 2020 We are so heart- broken to lose our beloved Bill.
He is survived by his loving wife Brenda Roof, children Bryan (Jenn) Roof, Sara (Steve) Olmscheid, Elizabeth Sims, and 9 grandchildren Austyn, Bryce, Derek, Jaxson, Jude, Lily, Makayla, Noah and Westyn.
Preceded in death by his cherished mother Marcelle and his brother Chuck.
Join us to celebrate Bill in a Saints sendoff on Saturday, January 25, at 2 p.m. at Palm- dale Fin & Feather Club located at 600 E. Ave. S.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Drew Brees Dream Foundation in Bill's honor. Please visit halleyolsen.com for online obituary.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 24, 2020
