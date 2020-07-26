Or Copy this URL to Share

82 passed July 12, 2020 at Walker Baptist Medical Center, Jasper Alabama. Born to Price and Bessie Cordes on January 9,1938. Billy was a Ceramic Tile and Stone Contractor and longtime resident of Lancaster California. Survived by wife Stella. Daughter Kimberly (Terry). Sons Allen (Cindy) and Richard (Kelli). Broth- ers Charles (Allie) and Teddy. Sister Linda. Grandchildren Stephanie, Scott, Holly, Heidi, Richelle, Richie, Angela. Great grand- children Landon, Harmony, Axel, Ryder, Chase, Cameron, Christian, David, Michael, Liliana, Olivia, Tyler, Bentlee, Leighton, Beaux, Luke, Jordan, Dylan, Nathan, Sophia, Anthony and Ryan.



