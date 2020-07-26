1/1
Billy CORDES
1938 - 2020
82 passed July 12, 2020 at Walker Baptist Medical Center, Jasper Alabama. Born to Price and Bessie Cordes on January 9,1938. Billy was a Ceramic Tile and Stone Contractor and longtime resident of Lancaster California. Survived by wife Stella. Daughter Kimberly (Terry). Sons Allen (Cindy) and Richard (Kelli). Broth- ers Charles (Allie) and Teddy. Sister Linda. Grandchildren Stephanie, Scott, Holly, Heidi, Richelle, Richie, Angela. Great grand- children Landon, Harmony, Axel, Ryder, Chase, Cameron, Christian, David, Michael, Liliana, Olivia, Tyler, Bentlee, Leighton, Beaux, Luke, Jordan, Dylan, Nathan, Sophia, Anthony and Ryan.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
