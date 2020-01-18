|
Passed away Tuesday, January 14, at her Mojave home after a long illness. She was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on November 11, 1930, to August and Blanche Brose. Billye arrived in Mojave in 1948 and worked for many years in restaurants and the local bank and as a matron for the Kern County Sheriff's Department and deputy to Bill when he was the local constable.
Billye and her husband of 61 years published the Mojave Desert News before moving to our nation's capitol in 1982 where she was office manager to California Congressmen David Drier and Norman Shumway and enjoyed traveling in the eastern United States, Canada, and Europe.
She and Bill returned to Mojave in 1994 and have been active in community efforts ever since. Billye was predeceased by her parents and her first husband, Ray Given, sisters Betty and Bertha, and brothers Jay, Bud, and Paul.
A memorial service is being planned.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 18, 2020