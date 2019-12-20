Home

Bobbie “Bob” Lee MANIS


1933 - 2019
Bobbie “Bob” Lee MANIS Obituary
86, of Springdale, Arkansas passed away December 14, 2019 at his home. Born January 1, 1933 in Forks Lagrue, Arkansas the son of the late Robert Alanzo Manis and Flora Dee Allen Manis.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Replogle Manis, and four children, Kathy Hooper, Julie Russell, Patricia Forbes, David Manis. Nine grandchildren, Bobbie, Thomas, Charles Hood, Erich Russell, Jessie Russell, Danielle Edwards, Stephanie Burke, Alana Manis-Brace, Curtis Manis, Lacey Galdamez. A sister, Vivian Mines. One nephew and several nieces. Twenty one great grandchildren.
Raised in Almyra, Arkansas; in 1951 joined the Air Force. A Korean Veteran. Stationed in Tripoli, Libya, North Africa. Honorably discharged as Air Force Air Police at Edwards Air Force Base, California 1955.
He met the love of his life while at Edwards AFB and settled in Lancaster, California. He loved working the alfalfa fields and loading hay trucks. He retired from Northrop-Grumman as Security of the Stealth B-2 Bomber program. His favorite past time was spending time at the coffee shop with friends. Hunting and fishing was his passion. He never met a stranger and loved unconditionally.
There will be no services. Cremation arrange- ments entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home in Springdale, Arkansas.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
