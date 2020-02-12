Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby James "Cotton" CLARK


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby James "Cotton" CLARK Obituary
Born July 5, 1935 Barren Springs, Va., passed away Feb. 3, 2020, Lancaster, Calif. Bob served the US Navy for 3 years. Worked in construction, iron working for 30 years and movie background for 10 years. Bob was a volunteer at Desert View School crossing guard for 28 years.
Bob is preceded in death by is parents James and Emma Clark, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Bob is survived by his wife Carolyn, children Carol Bruton of Tex., Jody and Sarah Clark of Lancaster. 3 grand- children, 7 great- grandchildren, 7 brothers and 3 sisters. Memorial service Feb 15, 11:00 a.m. at Valley View Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -