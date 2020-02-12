|
|
Born July 5, 1935 Barren Springs, Va., passed away Feb. 3, 2020, Lancaster, Calif. Bob served the US Navy for 3 years. Worked in construction, iron working for 30 years and movie background for 10 years. Bob was a volunteer at Desert View School crossing guard for 28 years.
Bob is preceded in death by is parents James and Emma Clark, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Bob is survived by his wife Carolyn, children Carol Bruton of Tex., Jody and Sarah Clark of Lancaster. 3 grand- children, 7 great- grandchildren, 7 brothers and 3 sisters. Memorial service Feb 15, 11:00 a.m. at Valley View Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 12, 2020