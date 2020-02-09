|
63, of Spokane, Wash., died January 6, 2020 after battling aggressive prostate cancer. For over forty years, he lived in Pasadena, Calif., and the Antelope Valley. Born July 1, 1956, in Smith Center, Kan., he is survived by his wife and two daughters, his parents and eight siblings.
A memorial is planned for March 14 at the UU Church of Spokane. For further details, see: https://www.pnw-cremation.com/obituaries/Bradley-Eugene-McDowell?obId=" target="_blank">https://www.pnw-cremation.com/obituaries/Bradley-Eugene-McDowell?obId=10544980#/celebrationWall
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 9, 2020