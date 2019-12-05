|
|
Age 61, died November 22, 2019. Mrs. Brenda was born June 8, 1958 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Parents are late Richard and Peggy Harper, She was an employee of Lancaster School District for 30 years. She was PTA president, noon duty aide, custodian. She is survived by her daughters Tracey Wronkowski (Jon), Katrina Breeding (David), husband Joseph Brewer, stepson Steven Brewer (Emily), her sister Rachel Carter, nephews Joshua and Jeremy. Brenda is preceded in death by niece Kristen Carter. Brenda has 4 grandchildren (Brynn, Brandon, Jacob, and Isaac).
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Dec. 5, 2019