Went to be with the Lord on 6 July 2019 after a brief illness. He was 61. Bruce was the fourth of seven children and is preceded in death by his mother, Elois Corpening and brother Mark Holcomb, both of Lancaster. Bruce is survived by his loving and de- voted wife of 23 years, Laura, son Bruce Allen (Melissa), daughters Kristen Breen (Sean) and Elizabeth Springsteen (Sean), granddaughter Scarlett, and siblings Howard Holcomb (Zene), Donald Holcomb, Kimberly Dunham-Cronk (Steven), Leslie Mozee, Christopher Mozee (Julie), and many adoring nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Bruce served honorably in the US Army and was awarded an expert marksman medal. A long time resident of Quartz Hill, Bruce made his living as a heavy equipment operator and was happiest when working outdoors. Bruce was a simple man who loved his family deeply and had a very big heart. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held Sunday, 28 July 2019 1:00 pm, VFW Post 3000, 4342 West Ave L, Lancaster.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on July 14, 2019