Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan James SUDBERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan James SUDBERY


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Bryan James SUDBERY Obituary
Born on June 11, 1967 in San Diego Calif. Passed away December 19, 2019 in his home in Lancaster Calif. Bryan was selfless and loved his family and friends. He was a great athlete but his true passion was motorcycles. He was a LAPD officer for 21 years.
Bryan is survived by his father James, mother Nancy, brother Donald, 2 daughters Kierstyn and Breelyn. Bryan was a Christian and now rests in Heaven with his Holy Father. Services will be at Central Christian Church on January 14 at 10 a.m
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -