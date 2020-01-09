|
Born on June 11, 1967 in San Diego Calif. Passed away December 19, 2019 in his home in Lancaster Calif. Bryan was selfless and loved his family and friends. He was a great athlete but his true passion was motorcycles. He was a LAPD officer for 21 years.
Bryan is survived by his father James, mother Nancy, brother Donald, 2 daughters Kierstyn and Breelyn. Bryan was a Christian and now rests in Heaven with his Holy Father. Services will be at Central Christian Church on January 14 at 10 a.m
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020