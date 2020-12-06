1/1
Byron David GIBBS
1933 - 2020
Born on September 21, 1933 in Fresno, Calif., passed away November 15, 2020 in San Dimas, Calif.
He was the youngest of five children born to Paul and Ruth Gibbs. Raised in the Tivy Valley near the King's River. Attended High School in Sanger, Calif, and Jr. College in Reedley, Calif. He was drafted during his second year of college and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955.
He was employed by NACA/NASA from February 1956 until July 1993. Held positions as an Aircraft Mechanic, Rocket Shop Technician and Life Support Technician.
While at NASA he met and married Nellie Doull. They were married in the Lancaster United Methodist Church May 11, 1957. He was still a member of this church.
Byron is survived by wife, Nellie, children Sandra Fuller (Mark), Claremont, Calif., and Dan Gibbs, San Dimas. Grandchildren, Emily Fuller, Pomona, Calif., and Steven Fuller, Claremont.
A resident of the Antelope Valley for 63 years, he moved to San Dimas in 2019 to be closer to family. He leaves one remaining sibling, Eleanor Miller (Bob) of Clovis, Calif., and numerous nieces and nephews Byron enjoyed camping, backpacking, lapidary work, family get-togethers and strawberry milk shakes.
Following cremation, his ashes will be held until
the passing of his spouse, at which time they will be joined and a private family service will be held

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
