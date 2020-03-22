|
Born March 23, 1961, in Waynesville, Mo. to Floyd and Willis Selvey. He joined the United States Air Force on May 11, 1981 and served until December 31, 2002. Upon retiring from the Air Force, Carl spent 17 years working for Lockheed Martin, continuing his service to his country. He passed away in his home on March 4, 2020. Carl is survived by his two sons, Tyler and Jordan, his sisters, Pamela and Sheryl, his mother, Willis, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held on Friday, March 27, 4 to 8 p.m. at Halley-Olsen-Murphy Funeral Home, 44831 N. Cedar Ave., Lancaster, CA 93534.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Mar. 22, 2020