More Obituaries for Carlton D. (“Don”) PENN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton D. (“Don”) PENN

Carlton D. (“Don”) PENN Obituary
Don Penn entered eternal rest Dec. 6, 2019. Born March 26, 1939 in Porterdale, Ga., and grew up in Covington, Ga. B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech & Master's from U.S.C. Worked at Edwards AFB AirForce Research Laboratory from 1962-1999 (4 years in the Air Force). Married 56 years to his wife, Barbara.
Service Fri., Dec. 20 at 11:00 A.M. at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 502 W. Ave. K, Lancaster. No flowers, please. Heartfelt thanks to the medical staff of Palmdale Regional Medical Center who cared for him.More details: HalleyOlsenMurphy.com
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
