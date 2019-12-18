|
Don Penn entered eternal rest Dec. 6, 2019. Born March 26, 1939 in Porterdale, Ga., and grew up in Covington, Ga. B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech & Master's from U.S.C. Worked at Edwards AFB AirForce Research Laboratory from 1962-1999 (4 years in the Air Force). Married 56 years to his wife, Barbara.
Service Fri., Dec. 20 at 11:00 A.M. at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 502 W. Ave. K, Lancaster. No flowers, please. Heartfelt thanks to the medical staff of Palmdale Regional Medical Center who cared for him.More details: HalleyOlsenMurphy.com
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019