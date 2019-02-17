Died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, on February 13, 2019. She was born Carmella Dellaragione on May 30, 1928 in Providence, Rhode Island to Guiseppe and Anna Dellaragione. The Dellaragiones moved to California via cross-country road trip in 1929 where

they made their home in Los Angeles. Guiseppe and Anna raised their eight children on a farm in what is now South Central Los Angeles. Carmella had six sisters, Marie, Lucille, Susie, Jenny, Rosie, and Delores, and one brother, Luigi.

Carmella met Robert Ingersoll Eaton, Jr., her eventual husband, in 1947. Robert had served in the US Navy during World War II. After Robert's discharge from the service, Carmella and Robert were married on January 18, 1948. They made their first home in Los Angeles, California. They moved to North Hollywood in 1950 where they had their three children, Lisa, Denise, and Robert III. The Eatons relocated to the Antelope Valley, moving to Lancaster in 1963. Carmella was a devoted mother and an accomplished artist. She enjoyed painting landscapes and still lifes with oils and decorated her home with her artwork.

Robert died of old age on April 8, 2010, just months after he and Carmella celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Carmella was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an accomplished cook and took great pleasure in gathering her family over weekly Sunday dinners. While her children eventually took over the cooking, she never tired of planning family get-togethers for holidays and birthdays. Her youngest great-grandchildren, Leo and Charlotte Farina-Eaton, were the apple of her eye and a source of great joy to her in her last three years on this earth.

Carmella is survived by her youngest sister Delores Dominguez, her daughter Lisa Van Wyk and husband Hans, her daughter Denise Eaton, her son Robert I. Eaton III, her grandson David Eaton and husband Paul Farina, her granddaughter Rachel White and husband Gregory, her grand- son Stephen Wagstaff, her granddaughter Layna Kephart and husband Erik Frausto, her great- granddaughter Hannah Rhoten, her great-grand- son Matthew Rhoten, her great-grandson Leo Farina-Eaton, and her great-granddaughter Charlotte Farina-Eaton.

A rosary service will be held Saturday, February 23 at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 565 W. Kettering St, in Lancaster. Immediately following the rosary, there will be a funeral mass in Carmella's honor at 10:00 am. Internment will follow the funeral mass at 11:30 am at Good Shepherd Cemetery at 43121 70th St. West in Lancaster. Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary