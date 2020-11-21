1/1
Carmen ISENBERG
1921 - 2020
Born on March 8, 1921, died in Lancaster, California November 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband Hank, daughters Olivia (Don) Silva, Mary (Mike). McConnell, Becky (Win) Reynolds, Debi (Dale) Fry, Cindy Vasquez and son David (Georgia) Acuna. She was predeceased by her son Anthony Acuna (Shirley). She is survived by many grand children and great grandchildren. Our many thanks to the professional Kaiser Hospice staff and Caring Hearts Senior Care Home staff whom made her remaining days comfortable. Please go to www.halleyolsen.com for obituary information.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
