Born Carol Lynn Raught, March 24, 1936, Queens, New York. Joined our Lord and Savior on Valentines Day, February 14, 2020. Graduated from Garden Country Day High school, Queens, New York, class of 1954. Parents were Kenneth Joel Raught, Peckville, Pennsylvania (deceased 1978.) Mildred Nailor Landt, Scranton, Pennsylvania (deceased 1990.) Brothers Richard Derry Raught (deceased 2002), Robert Landt Raught (deceased 2004). Surviving brother Kenneth Jerry Raught (born 1958.) Relocated to Detroit, Michigan in 1958. Worked at J. L. Hudson Company for 8 years. Married Jerry Orville Klann (deceased 2003) on October 22, 1966. Devoted housewife and mother for 40 years raising three sons, Jerry Klann Jr. (born 1970), Brian David Klann (born 1972) and Christopher James Klann (born 1977.) Surviving grandchildren, Maggie and Brian Klann of Durant, Oklahoma and Charlee and Presley Klann of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The Lord never created a more loving, caring, thoughtful and compassionate person. While our entire family of Klanns, Raughts and Landts grieve her loss, we also rejoice in her ascension to heaven.
A service will be held on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Joshua Memorial Park, 3150 E. Palmdale Blvd, 93550.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Feb. 19, 2020