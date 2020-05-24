Catherine GALLEGOS-SEDILLO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Past to our Lord on Monday May 18, 2020. She is survived by her children Michael Sedillo of Escondido, Calif, Donna Sedillo of Goleta, Calif, Mark Sedillo of Highlands Ranch, Colo, Anthony Sedillo of North Edwards, Calif, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and by her brother, Gilbert Gallegos and his children of Albuquerque, N.M. She is preceded in death by her parents Quirino and Bernardita Gallegos of Albuquerque, N.M. She was a loving mother and grandmother, After raising her family, Catherine had a wonderful career at Antelope Valley College which she helped countless young and older people learn English learn Spanish and get collage educations. She traveled the world extensively. She will be missed. As per her wishes any donations should go to the Valley Oasis Shelter of Lancaster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved