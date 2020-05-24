Past to our Lord on Monday May 18, 2020. She is survived by her children Michael Sedillo of Escondido, Calif, Donna Sedillo of Goleta, Calif, Mark Sedillo of Highlands Ranch, Colo, Anthony Sedillo of North Edwards, Calif, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and by her brother, Gilbert Gallegos and his children of Albuquerque, N.M. She is preceded in death by her parents Quirino and Bernardita Gallegos of Albuquerque, N.M. She was a loving mother and grandmother, After raising her family, Catherine had a wonderful career at Antelope Valley College which she helped countless young and older people learn English learn Spanish and get collage educations. She traveled the world extensively. She will be missed. As per her wishes any donations should go to the Valley Oasis Shelter of Lancaster.

