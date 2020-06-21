Catherine Marie ARVIDSON
1965 - 2020
January 21, 1965 - May 29, 2020. A very sad farewell to my lovely bride of 34 years, "Nurse Cat". Catherine leaves behind her loving husband, Kraig, her father, Henry, her mother, Sharon, her aunt, Betsy and her 2 children Ryan and Aime´e. Her joyful spirit, contagious laughter, authentic love and selflessness will be dearly missed. Our memories of her will be held in our hearts forever.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
will always remember Cathi coming over and the two heading out and her cute quirky personality. Remember when she brought Ryan over and he couldnt sit up. So happy. Thoughts to the entire family, especially her mother.
Shirley Unger
Friend
June 14, 2020
I am so saddened to hear this news. I have so many fond memories of Cathi and I; Boxer parties, weddings, beach trips, dances, etc... I will always remember her love of Prince. Hugs to Kraig, her children, and her parents, Sharon and Henry.
Michelle Unger
Friend
