Cecil GUNTERMAN
1947 - 2020
Went to heaven at the age of 73 on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was in his home in Palmdale, California surrounded by his family. Cecil lost his battle with pancreatic and liver cancer just 6 weeks after his diagnosis.
Born in Topeka, Kansas on January 27, 1947, he was a man of many talents and worked most of his life in construction. He loved animals and was the daddy and grandpa to many pets throughout his life. He loved his vinyl album collection that spanned several decades and musical genres.
Cecil is survived by his wife Linda, children Jennifer, Jessica, Jake, and Joel, and grand- children Autumn, Jordynn, Carson, Gianni, Colton, Kellen, Drew, and Avery. He whole- heartedly loved his family and spent his happiest moments in their presence.
A small memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 25, at 11:00 am at Hicks Mortuary in Palmdale, California.

Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hicks Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Mortuary
8837 E Palmdale Blvd
Palmdale, CA 93552
(661) 944-4595
September 11, 2020
I known Cecil since we was kids I still think of him and called him before he passed may he RIP, I will see you one of these days
Larry D Bouton
Friend
