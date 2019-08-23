|
|
Passed away at home on August 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Elkol, Wyoming on December 14, 1925 to Rinaldo and Rena (Jiacoletti) Ferrari.
Mr. Ferrari graduated from high school in Kemmerer, Wyoming, and worked in the local coal mines for a short period of time before he joined the service. He was a World War II Army veteran serving in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg from 1944 to 1946. After returning from the service, he attended the Uni- versity of Wyoming where he received a BA in Liberal Arts. Chuck went on to receive two Master's Degrees from the University of New Mexico, one in Science and one in Mathematics. He taught school for 64 years, first in Hanna, Wyoming, then in two high schools in California, Tehachapi High School and Antelope Valley High School. He ended his teaching career as a Math Professor at Antelope Valley College, where he taught (both part time and full time) for over 50 years and retired in May of 2014 at the age of 88.
At the center of his life were his family and church. Chuck was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held many positions over the years including Sunday School Teacher, Clerk, Nursery Leader (one of his fondest callings), and in several different Bishoprics. He served with his wife, Judy, in the Los Angeles Temple on Fridays for fifteen years.
Chuck was a kind, gentle, and caring man who had great love for all those around him. He was full of humor and lightened the load of others by inspiring them to laugh. He has often been described by many as "cute" and "adorable," and we have loved him so dearly.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Judy (Prather), and six children, Deb (Dennis) Cant, Charles (Mona) Ferrari, Beth (Larry Duane) Wolford, Kathryn "K Ray" (Chrys) Berri, Christen "Chrissie Char" (Richard) Carlson, and Jason (Diane) Ferrari. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Pamela (Attryde), his parents, three brothers, Oliver (Twisty), Olindo (Lefty) and Neo Ferrari, and grandson, Jeffrey Flaherty.
Viewing will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3140 West Avenue K, Lancaster, Friday evening, August 30 from 6:00 - 8:00 and Saturday morning, August 31 from 10:00 - 10:45. The funeral service will be at 11:00. Interment will follow at Joshua Memorial Park, 808 East Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dianne Knippel, Executive Director, Antelope Valley College Foundation, 3041 West Ave. K, Lancaster, CA 93536-5426. If contributions are made by check, please make them payable to the AVC Foundation, and indicate that they are being made in the name of the Charles C. Ferrari Memorial fund.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019