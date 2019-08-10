|
Born January 9, 1947; went to the lord July 21, 2019.
Graduated from Purdue University in 1968. Re- tired in 2009 from his job at Arrow Engineering as a union surveyor, Local 12. He moved to Palmdale, across from the Antelope Valley Country Club so he could play the sport he loved – golf. He was an avid Dodger, Bruin and Boilermakers fan.
Our thoughts as expressed by his daughter-in-law: On July 21st heaven gained another angel. You were an amazing soul, a beautiful person and one of the pillars of our family. Our hearts are broken and our spirit is dimmed. The light that you brought to this family was only one you could do. You were the best at "Irish goodbyes" and your knowledge of absolutely everything was always envied. You were by far one of the most GENUINE persons in this world, and there are probably fewer people that were as happy as you. Brandon and Dennis wouldn't be the men they were today if it wasn't for you. You helped raise amazing fathers, and good men.. All of your grandkids will miss your crazy way of always making them laugh, your energy for life and fireworks! You came to EVERY Game... you were at EVERY award ceremony. You were our Christmas morning cheer, and your golf cart will always have an empty spot for you. We love you Chickie-poo. The whole family and community hurts, a great man, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, friend. Gone too soon. Forever and always you will be missed.
RIP Grandpa Chic
Survived by his sister, Kathleen; niece Whitney and nephew Taylor; sons Dennis and Brandon; daughters-in-law; six grandchildren; and his BFF.
