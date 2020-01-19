|
November 2, 1920 - December 22, 2019
Charlie Rader passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Charlie was born in Lancaster, California, on November 2, 1920, to Jason and Leona Rader, growing up on a farm on the Eastside.
He attended Antelope Valley High School where he met the love of his life, Mildred (Millie) Mills. They were true high school sweethearts and were married on November 30, 1941, one week before the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Charlie was drafted into the Army Air Corps and was shipped overseas, where he served as a flight engineer and top turret gunner on a B-17, with the 15th Air Force, engaging in the horrific fighting in the skies over Germany.
In recognition of his bravery in the line of duty, the 483rd Bombardment Group awarded Charlie the 3rd highest military medal, The Silver Star, as well as the Purple Heart.
Charlie returned home to Millie, never leaving her side for 74 years. He never spoke of the war, other than to say how lucky he was to be home alive, when so many others were not.
Charlie and Millie built a 2 bedroom home big enough for their two sons, David and Mark, soon to arrive, and embarked on their careers.
Initially, Charlie drove an oil truck, delivering fuel oil to valley farms and loading and unloading barrels of oil in the truck yard, or, as he called it, "wrestling barrels".
Recognizing Charlie's business abilities, Millie, who had become an accomplished bookkeeper for local car dealerships, encouraged Charlie to use his talents. As a result, Charlie became a salesman for Ford Motor Co., and with his strong work ethic climbed the ladder, culminating in a partner ownership in what became Pioneer Honda.
Charlie was the truest family man, with an unbridled enthusiasm for life. He loved dancing with his beloved Millie, spending part of every summer in the mountains of North Lake Tahoe, hiking, water skiing, jet skiing, sunning on the island of Maui, always with friends and family tagging along.
Charlie generosity was never ending. As a result, he has left everyone he loved and befriended with more memories than can ever be counted.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Jan. 19, 2020