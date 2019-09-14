|
Born Dec 22, 1937 Sedalia, Missouri. Passed away Sept 4, 2019, at home in Lancaster, Calif. Attended school in Missouri. He served in the Navy as a frog man, and Chief Petty officer for 20 years, and in the Air Guard as Staff sergeant, for 30 more years. Chuck worked as a mechanical engineer, retired tax consultant, driver's course instructor for AARP, and was a member of MENSA. Chuck volunteered as a deacon, and made braille bibles, at Grace Lutheran Church. He is survived by Marie, his wife of 50 years, son Charles Wayne Crews Jr, stepchildren Dena and Mike, and brother Ernest Crews.
Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Sept. 14, 2019