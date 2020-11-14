1/1
Charles Wendell LUKER
1937 - 2020
Born in Decatur, Alabama, on July 18, 1937, died in Lancaster, California, on August 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl, daughter Jennifer (Craig) Lauer, 11 grandchildren. 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many good friends. He was predeceased by his son Gregory Luker. Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 W. Avenue J, Lancaster. Covid-19 protocols will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Friends of the Moller Organ at the church.


Published in The Antelope Valley Press on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Lancaster United Methodist Church
