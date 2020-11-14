Born in Decatur, Alabama, on July 18, 1937, died in Lancaster, California, on August 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl, daughter Jennifer (Craig) Lauer, 11 grandchildren. 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many good friends. He was predeceased by his son Gregory Luker. Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 W. Avenue J, Lancaster. Covid-19 protocols will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Friends of the Moller Organ at the church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store